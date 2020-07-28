Albuquerque woman discovers racist word tagged on her vehicle

A quick errand to get batteries in the northeast part of town burst that bubble.

"I think that racism is just alive and well," she said. "I don't think it ever went anywhere to be honest with you."

Brown said she has no idea why she would have been targeted.

"I didn't bother anybody. I didn't do anything. I was minding my business," she said. "I didn't even speak to anybody when I was going into the store, so I just don't understand why someone would want to do that to me."

Brown says she was told security cameras didn't capture what happened to her car.

"Both of my boys can read, you know what I'm saying," she said. "They're Black boys and to have to come out and see something like that on my car. It's horrible."

Brown said no one in the parking lot had information about the person who vandalized her vehicle.

"People need to tell their friends, like, if they see stuff that's bad, if they see things that that people are experiencing that was wrong, like step in, say something. Speak on it," she said.

Brown said she plans on filing a report with the city.