Albuquerque woman gives back to residents at Bernalillo County Detox Center

Updated: March 13, 2021 10:25 PM
Created: March 13, 2021 10:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque woman paid it forward to the clients at the Bernalillo County Detox Center by giving them haircuts
Patients in the Supportive Aftercare Community Program (SAC) have been going without haircuts during the pandemic.
The program aims to help people struggling with addiction get back on their feet.
Jeannine Saavedra, a former client and volunteer barber, said she was excited about the opportunity to give back.
"It's my home away from home, and I'm just giving back and just passing around some love, and hopefully trying to make some people feel better about looking good and feeling good," said Jeannine Saavedra, a former client.
SAC residents were unable to receive haircuts due to COVID restrictions. Officials said it's nice to see former clients doing well.
