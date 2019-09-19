Albuquerque woman gives birth in hospital bathroom
Casey Torres
September 19, 2019 11:49 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Some births can take hours, while others take minutes. That was the case for Rebekah Alvarado when she gave birth to Charlotte at the Lovelace Women's Hospital in August. But it wasn't on a bed.
"It was on the toilet," she said.
The mother of four had been having contractions for weeks and had a false alarm before, so she didn't rush to the hospital when the day came.
When she arrived at the hospital, she was moved to the waiting room.
"There was no time at that point. I felt a contraction come on, and I said, this is it. I have to do it myself," she said.
So she headed to the restroom because giving birth in front of strangers wasn't going to happen.
"Not even 15 seconds of her being in the bathroom, she's yelling, 'I have her! I have her! I have her!' I was like what?" said her husband, Chris.
He checked on Rebekah, but she had locked herself in. She managed to open the door with her elbow, and Chris saw her with his newborn.
"I went running to the nurse's station, and I yelled at them, 'You guys gotta get over there! She's having a baby!' 'Where she having the baby?' 'I said in the bathroom!'" said Chris.
In seconds, three nurses were inside a small restroom with Rebekah. Rebekah said being on the toilet was helpful as she was in a squatting position and had support to catch her baby.
But there were complications. Rebekah said she started hemorrhaging, but the nurses saved her life.
Charlotte was having trouble breathing, so she was taken to the ICU immediately.
The family was home two days later – with not only a new bundle of joy, but with an amazing story to tell.
Credits
Casey Torres
Updated: September 19, 2019 11:49 AM
Created: September 19, 2019 11:44 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved