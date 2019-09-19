Albuquerque woman gives birth in hospital bathroom

When she arrived at the hospital, she was moved to the waiting room.

"There was no time at that point. I felt a contraction come on, and I said, this is it. I have to do it myself," she said.

So she headed to the restroom because giving birth in front of strangers wasn't going to happen.

"Not even 15 seconds of her being in the bathroom, she's yelling, 'I have her! I have her! I have her!' I was like what?" said her husband, Chris.

He checked on Rebekah, but she had locked herself in. She managed to open the door with her elbow, and Chris saw her with his newborn.

"I went running to the nurse's station, and I yelled at them, 'You guys gotta get over there! She's having a baby!' 'Where she having the baby?' 'I said in the bathroom!'" said Chris.

In seconds, three nurses were inside a small restroom with Rebekah. Rebekah said being on the toilet was helpful as she was in a squatting position and had support to catch her baby.

But there were complications. Rebekah said she started hemorrhaging, but the nurses saved her life.

Charlotte was having trouble breathing, so she was taken to the ICU immediately.

The family was home two days later – with not only a new bundle of joy, but with an amazing story to tell.