Albuquerque woman gives birth in hospital bathroom | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque woman gives birth in hospital bathroom

Casey Torres
September 19, 2019 11:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Some births can take hours, while others take minutes. That was the case for Rebekah Alvarado when she gave birth to Charlotte at the Lovelace Women's Hospital in August. But it wasn't on a bed. 

Advertisement

"It was on the toilet," she said.

The mother of four had been having contractions for weeks and had a false alarm before, so she didn't rush to the hospital when the day came.

When she arrived at the hospital, she was moved to the waiting room.

"There was no time at that point. I felt a contraction come on, and I said, this is it. I have to do it myself," she said.

So she headed to the restroom because giving birth in front of strangers wasn't going to happen.

"Not even 15 seconds of her being in the bathroom, she's yelling, 'I have her! I have her! I have her!' I was like what?" said her husband, Chris.

He checked on Rebekah, but she had locked herself in. She managed to open the door with her elbow, and Chris saw her with his newborn.

"I went running to the nurse's station, and I yelled at them, 'You guys gotta get over there! She's having a baby!'  'Where she having the baby?' 'I said in the bathroom!'" said Chris.

In seconds, three nurses were inside a small restroom with Rebekah. Rebekah said being on the toilet was helpful as she was in a squatting position and had support to catch her baby.

But there were complications. Rebekah said she started hemorrhaging, but the nurses saved her life.

Charlotte was having trouble breathing, so she was taken to the ICU immediately.

The family was home two days later – with not only a new bundle of joy, but with an amazing story to tell. 

Credits

Casey Torres


Updated: September 19, 2019 11:49 AM
Created: September 19, 2019 11:44 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD, AFR respond to downed balloon in northwest Albuquerque
APD, AFR respond to downed balloon in northwest Albuquerque
BCSO: Man arrested after injuring 2 deputies in West Side shootout
BCSO: Man arrested after injuring 2 deputies in West Side shootout
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
Complaint: Woman forgot to drop off child at daycare, left her in vehicle to die
Complaint: Woman forgot to drop off child at daycare, left her in vehicle to die
Albuquerque woman gives birth in hospital bathroom
Albuquerque woman gives birth in hospital bathroom
Advertisement



BCSO: Man arrested after injuring 2 deputies in West Side shootout
BCSO: Man arrested after injuring 2 deputies in West Side shootout
APD, AFR respond to downed balloon in northwest Albuquerque
APD, AFR respond to downed balloon in northwest Albuquerque
Albuquerque woman gives birth in hospital bathroom
Albuquerque woman gives birth in hospital bathroom
New Mexico court says prison settlements are public records
New Mexico court says prison settlements are public records
New efforts underway to clean up the mesas
New efforts underway to clean up the mesas