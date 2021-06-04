Albuquerque woman in search of missing chickens

Joy Wang
Updated: June 04, 2021 05:16 PM
Created: June 04, 2021 04:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque woman wants to find his missing chickens.
"I honestly think probably something chased them," Terri Rushus said.
At one point, three of Rushus' chickens were missing, but a neighbor found one of them and returned it.
Now, the search continues for Chloe and Carmen.
"Chloe is brown and Carmen is yellow," Rushus said.
Rushus lives in the area of Carlisle and Constitution.
People can email her at trreishus@gmail.com if they have seen the chickens.
