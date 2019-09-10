Albuquerque woman repeatedly victimized by thieves | KOB 4
Albuquerque woman repeatedly victimized by thieves

Kai Porter
September 10, 2019 06:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, NM.— An Albuquerque woman has been repeatedly victimized by thieves.This time, thieves broke into Diana West's RV.

"I just was in shock,” West said.

West moved from California to Albuquerque in May and a month later someone stole two of her vehicles from her driveway near Paseo del Norte and Golf Course.

"It's been a living nightmare," she said.

West said someone broke into her RV parked at a Rio Rancho storage lot, ransacked it, and stole anything they could get their hands on last Friday.

"I saw the big hole right by the driver's seat,  that's where we had our TV and the DVD player right above that on the passenger side," West said. "Believe it or not they took a closet door with a mirror and just literally unscrewed that along with blankets, towels, comforters, jackets, brand new coffee maker, and crock pot. Everything was new."

She said thieves drilled a big hole in the door to break in. Now she'll have to replace it after just replacing her two stolen vehicles.

"The damage on the door is what gets me worse than the other stuff. Now I probably have to get the whole door replaced," she said.

West is now warning anyone who owns an RV to never leave anything of value inside it.

