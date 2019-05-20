Albuquerque woman says she fell victim to card skimmers

That’s what she did a few days back at the gas station. Two days later, she went back to the same Circle K to buy some items, but her card was declined.

"I went back through all the purchases, and I hadn't used the card for two days prior to that,” said Welch. "That's when I discovered it had been hit at an atm down by UNM. And they basically cleaned out the entire account."

Welch said the money was from her state issued Eppicard for child support. Now, she doesn’t have enough money for bills and groceries.

She thinks a card skimmer was placed on top of the point of sale machine.

The card reader didn’t have a chip scan available, she said. "I actually went up as far as the regional manager. No help there either. So I went and spoke to APD. They sent out an officer and I was able to make a police report,” said Welch.

A detective has been assigned to her case.

KOB tried to get answers but the manager told us he couldn’t comment. Our emails and phone calls went unanswered.

The only thing Welch can do now is warn others. She said cash is probably the safest thing anyone can do, but wants card companies and retailers to stay ahead of thieves.