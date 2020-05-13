Albuquerque woman sews clear masks

The masks can also help anyone who relies on lip reading to communicate.

”There are people that I am personally close friends with who have family members who are hearing impaired but they have an injury where they can’t sign anymore, so they really rely on lip reading,” she said.

Burgess is still on the prototype phase. She’s testing out different materials to see which ones are best to be rewashed without wearing out fast.

She recommends using antibacterial soap when cleaning the vinyl to remove any grime that comes from the mouth and to prevent fogging.

Burgess said it can take up to 30 minutes to do one mask. However, if she cuts up all the material beforehand, she can make at least 15 masks in an hour.

It’s a lot of work, but she doesn’t mind doing it.

“It’s just always who I’ve been. I’ve always given my last five dollars away. I’ve always been a giver,” she said.