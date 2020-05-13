Albuquerque woman sews clear masks

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Like most of us, Laura Burgess is missing a lot.
”I miss my friends. I miss my poetry community. I miss my storytelling community,” she said.
One of the few things she can do is —sew . Burgess is using her skills to make masks with a vinyl section to help bring back a simple act of humanity which connects people.
After posting a message on social media about missing smiles, her friends suggested making clear masks.
”I miss smiling at strangers cause if you smile at somebody, usually they’ll smile back at you, and it’s just a subtle thing that can have an impact,” she said.
The masks can also help anyone who relies on lip reading to communicate.
”There are people that I am personally close friends with who have family members who are hearing impaired but they have an injury where they can’t sign anymore, so they really rely on lip reading,” she said.
Burgess is still on the prototype phase. She’s testing out different materials to see which ones are best to be rewashed without wearing out fast.
She recommends using antibacterial soap when cleaning the vinyl to remove any grime that comes from the mouth and to prevent fogging.
Burgess said it can take up to 30 minutes to do one mask. However, if she cuts up all the material beforehand, she can make at least 15 masks in an hour.
It’s a lot of work, but she doesn’t mind doing it.
“It’s just always who I’ve been. I’ve always given my last five dollars away. I’ve always been a giver,” she said.
