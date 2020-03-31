Albuquerque woman talks about her experience having COVID-19, advises others to stay home

Padilla took all the right precautions and self-isolated herself to prevent the spread of the virus. After seeing how COVID-19 has affected her health, she’s warning others to stay at home and social distance.

“I think it's important in my message that people realize they can be carrying it and they may not get those symptoms, but to somebody else it’s life changing,” she said.

Symptoms and severity will likely differ from person-to-person and for some people, it can be fatal.

Padilla said she believes that everyone has a personal responsibility to do their part and protect others.

“Anybody can get it and I'm super clean, and I hand sanitize all the time,” she said. “I just want people to understand that you can breathe it in, it could be sitting in so many other ways and yes, we need to be hand washing and doing all those things but doing all those things doesn't make you safe. The only thing that makes you safe is staying home and staying away from people.”



