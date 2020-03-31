Albuquerque woman talks about her experience having COVID-19, advises others to stay home

Chris Ramirez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Ashlynne Padilla is a makeup artist for the film industry, doing makeup for some of Hollywood’s best-known actors. She lives in Albuquerque, but her job requires frequent trips to Los Angeles.
“After two days from when I returned from Los Angeles, I had fever-like symptoms, but my thermometer wasn't reading a fever,” Padilla said. “My body felt different and then the cough started that Monday morning and then I sat for five and a half hours to get tested.”
Just as Padilla suspected, she tested positive for COVID-19 as her symptoms continued to grow worse.
“It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest while I was coughing. It was a suffocating kind of feeling that I've never had. I've had bronchitis, I’ve had the flu, I've had walking pneumonia—but none of those—this doesn't compare to any of those,” she said.
Padilla took all the right precautions and self-isolated herself to prevent the spread of the virus. After seeing how COVID-19 has affected her health, she’s warning others to stay at home and social distance.
“I think it's important in my message that people realize they can be carrying it and they may not get those symptoms, but to somebody else it’s life changing,” she said.
Symptoms and severity will likely differ from person-to-person and for some people, it can be fatal.
Padilla said she believes that everyone has a personal responsibility to do their part and protect others.
“Anybody can get it and I'm super clean, and I hand sanitize all the time,” she said. “I just want people to understand that you can breathe it in, it could be sitting in so many other ways and yes, we need to be hand washing and doing all those things but doing all those things doesn't make you safe. The only thing that makes you safe is staying home and staying away from people.”
