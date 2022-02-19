Albuquerque woman trailblazes the way for young Indigenous filmmakers

And it'll screen at the mega south by Southwest Festival next month. This isn't the first time the Albuquerque Navajo woman was recognized by the film industry.

In 2018, her short film "Mud" was also an official selection at Sundance. At the time, she was only 24. That movie dealt with substance abuse affecting Native communities.

Tome says she continues to grow as a filmmaker and is noticing there is a shift when it comes to Indigenous media that it's becoming more mainstream.

"I think it's so exciting to see all these stories from different walks of life and it definitely shows the spectrum of how Indigenous life can be and how different it can be all the time and it's so needed in media," she said.

Tome says she wants to work on a feature film next.