Albuquerque WWII veteran celebrates 98th birthday in special way

Claire logged on to the Nextdoor app and invited folks to show up for the party.

"People are just absolutely amazing to do all of this for a stranger,” she said.

Frank enlisted straight out of high school with no regrets.

"I enjoyed every minute of it...even the scary parts,” said Frank. “I'm grateful for what I did, and I was born to do."

Frank said he was overwhelmed and thankful about the turnout.

“I've had the best part that life has to offer,” he said.