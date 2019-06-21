Albuquerque’s first tiny home village closer to reality

"We actually got a call from the Albuquerque Indian Center,” said O’Malley. “They said, ‘You know we'd like you to come here. We're already doing some services. This would be an improvement to our site and we want to partner with you.’"

The tiny home village will include 30 homes, each about 120 square feet. There will be a community building with restrooms, showers and a kitchen. Residents will also have resources to help them transition out of homelessness.

"How do you work if you're in a shelter,” said O’Malley. “They can't even find you half the time and you have no place that you can anchor yourself. So that's the idea behind it."

The funding's already been secured, with a $2 million general obligation bond voters passed in 2016, another $750,000 bond passed in 2018, and the state chipping in another $600,000.

"But it is behavior based,” said O’Malley. “That means there are a lot of rules. There's going to be a lot of requirements for people to volunteer within the village. They're responsible for its upkeep. It's self-governing model that we're adopting for this village."

If all goes as planned, construction on the tiny home village is set to begin in October.