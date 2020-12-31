Albuquerque's Amazon distribution center nears completion

Hawker Vanguard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As the new Amazon distribution center nears completion on Albuquerque’s West Side, questions remain about the impact it will have on the local economy.
"The building will be done, and is expected to be delivered in the new year," said Bernalillo County Economic Director Mayling Armijo. "So it's as far as construction jobs and supplies there's that impact."
Armijo says the project will have a domino effect on how thousands of New Mexicans earn and spend money.
"That will open up job opportunities, and hopefully those that had the unfortunate consequences of COVID, losing their jobs, will find opportunity at Amazon," Armijo said.
That impact will even touch small businesses. Armijo said they will have the opportunity to sell their merchandise on Amazon.
"I think we can turn the tide of the negativity of the job loss and really boost the economy," Armijo said.
