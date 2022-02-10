Albuquerque movie theatre among many expanding open captioning options

"As a person with hearing loss so used to go to movies, I had this little headphone thing with a little light," Gomme explained. "In the middle of the movie theater, you have this person with a red light on top of their head – it was never a great experience."

After that came hardware like a device that would fit in a cup or special glasses to see captions.

"One thing to know about hardware is hardware means batteries," Gomme said. "It means things die in the middle of a long movie and I've been there."

This is why the commission is so excited that AMC 12 in Albuquerque is also offering open captioning – something the Violet Crown in Santa Fe has been doing for a while.

"What this sends a message to us about is that were a part of that consumer base. We're part of that group that they want to cater to," Gomme said.

They hope more theatres offer this with more showings so going to the movies can be more inclusive.

You can find a list of showtimes for these movies here.