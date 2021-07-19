Albuquerque hearing officer denies Sheriff Gonzales' appeal for public financing

Harwood also said a pivotal basis for the ruling was the "Salvation Army incident," in which the sheriff reportedly told one of his supporters that they did not have to pay the $5 contribution. Instead, he allegedly said he would pay for it.

"It is evidence of direct knowledge of fraud or falsification," Harwood stated. "No persuasive evidence was adduced to suggest that the contributer attesting to his conversation with the sheriff had any motive to falsify what he claims was said."

The city's hearing officer also rejected the argument that the city clerk had an ulterior motive to deny Gonzales public financing.

Gonzales still has the opportunity to take this case to district court.

