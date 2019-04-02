Albuquerque's Civilian Police Oversight Board given expanded subpoena power | KOB 4
Albuquerque's Civilian Police Oversight Board given expanded subpoena power

Albuquerque's Civilian Police Oversight Board given expanded subpoena power

Nathan O'Neal
April 01, 2019 11:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque City Council voted Monday night to expand the power of the Civilian Police Oversight Board.

The City of Albuquerque created the board more than four years ago.

It was aimed at creating more community involvement in response to concerns about excessive force involving Albuquerque police officers. 

Following Monday night's vote, the Civilian Police Oversight Board will be able to issue subpoenas as they investigate civil complaints against police officers.

The Civilian Police Oversight Board reports that it has received about 100 complaints against police officers since the start of 2019.

