Albuquerque's first Drag Queen Storytime draws hundreds

Frankie Flores said that Drag Queen Storytime is all about showing kids that it's OK to be different.

"So many of our kids, our LGBTQ kids, feel they're alone and they feel like no one sees them," Flores said. "So by giving them a platform like this, it shows that they aren't so alone, they don't feel so weird and isolated."

Outside, a handful of protesters were holding signs. They believed that Drag Queen Storytime sends the wrong message to kids.

Marcie May said she was upset the city sanctioned an event involving men dressed in drag at a public library.

"They like to dress up to promote their sexual agenda," May said. "It has no business, it has no business in a public setting."

Police ended up kicking May out of the library after she caused a disturbance during the event.

City Councilor Pat Davis said that despite the protester's views, the city is proud to host the event.

"We are not shying away from the fact that there are gay families in Albuquerque, including mine and lots of others," Davis said. "They deserve to be represented in city services and city facilities just like everyone else."

The event Saturday morning was planned as part of Pride Month.

City officials said they are considering hosting Drag Queen Storytime on a regular basis because of the turnout.