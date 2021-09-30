Albuquerque's first school celebrates 140 years of being open

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The San Felipe de Neri school in Old Town on Wednesday celebrated the 140th year of the school being open.
The school's 140th birthday fell on September 21 but the celebration honored the September 29 Feast of the Archangels.
"We're celebrating today on the Feast Day of the Archangels because the school was originally named 'Our Lady of the Angels'," school principal Ashley Powledge said.
The school celebrated with a procession from the school and the dedication of a plaque honoring Sister Blandina who worked to open schools and hospitals.
The school's 200 students also welcomed KOB 4's Steve Stucker who spoke at the celebration.
