Albuquerque's Metro 15 went months without being updated

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 10, 2020 06:23 PM
Created: December 10, 2020 06:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Prior to Thursday, Albuquerque's Metro 15 had not been updated since August.
The webpage for the program still featured former APD Chief Mike Geier. It said he was running the program.
Mayor Keller was asked about the discrepancy Thursday.
"It's a great question and one that's certainly in the chief's wheelhouse. So, chief, maybe you could speak to that in a little more detail," Keller said.
Interim APD Chief Harold Medina alluded to a break down in communication.
"When we changed our administration, our commander from that section retired," Medina said. "We had a new commander take over that area and ran into some struggles because there was no handing off of the baton, so to speak."
APD updated the Metro 15, which identifies wanted offenders, after taking questions from the media.
The department says the initiative has contributed to 50 arrests so far.
