Albuquerque's Metro 15 went months without being updated

Interim APD Chief Harold Medina alluded to a break down in communication.

"When we changed our administration, our commander from that section retired," Medina said. "We had a new commander take over that area and ran into some struggles because there was no handing off of the baton, so to speak."

APD updated the Metro 15, which identifies wanted offenders, after taking questions from the media.

The department says the initiative has contributed to 50 arrests so far.

