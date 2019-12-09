Albuquerque's new rapid service on Route 66 sees 5th crash | KOB 4
Advertisement

Albuquerque's new rapid service on Route 66 sees 5th crash

The Associated Press
Updated: December 09, 2019 01:47 PM
Created: December 09, 2019 06:40 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A fifth crash has struck Albuquerque’s new rapid transit system along the city's historic Route 66 just days into operation.

City officials say the accident took place Sunday across the street from the El Vado Motel when a car over-corrected into a left lane and hit the Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus. No injuries were reported.

Advertisement

The city has seen five crashes involving the new buses in just nine days.

Authorities say officers are issuing warnings to drivers who cross bus lanes and have plans to write tickets starting in January.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque breaks homicide record after overnight shooting
Albuquerque breaks homicide record after overnight shooting
Scientist claims she got sick after exposure to rodent 'infestation'
Scientist claims she got sick after exposure to rodent 'infestation'
Albuquerque's new rapid service on Route 66 sees 5th crash
Albuquerque's new rapid service on Route 66 sees 5th crash
Ex-cop arrested, charged with DWI after fatal crash in Roswell
Luke Maxwell Towner
Police arrest suspect on the run for alleged murder of Santa Fe man
Police arrest suspect on the run for alleged murder of Santa Fe man
Advertisement


Albuquerque breaks homicide record after overnight shooting
Albuquerque breaks homicide record after overnight shooting
Scientist claims she got sick after exposure to rodent 'infestation'
Scientist claims she got sick after exposure to rodent 'infestation'
UNM Hospital sees increase in gunshot wound victims
UNM Hospital sees increase in gunshot wound victims
Albuquerque's new rapid service on Route 66 sees 5th crash
Albuquerque's new rapid service on Route 66 sees 5th crash
New Mexico granting fewer cyanide bomb OKs for coyotes
New Mexico granting fewer cyanide bomb OKs for coyotes