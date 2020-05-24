Albuquerque's oldest church resumes in person services | KOB 4
Albuquerque's oldest church resumes in person services

Grace Reader
Created: May 24, 2020 05:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque’s oldest church reopened its doors this weekend after being closed for around eight weeks. Despite the reopening, mass isn’t going to look quite the same at San Felipe De Neri Church in Old Town.

Parishioners are now required to wear a mask. On the inside, every other pew is roped off and only one person or one family is allowed in each pew.

Tape is marked throughout the church to make sure people stay six feet apart.

Even with all these precautions, many people are choosing to continue worshipping from home.

“We actually had very, very, very, very few people show up,” said Father Andrew Pavlak. “Our capacity here at San Felipe is 71 congregants, people of the congregation. Last night we had 17. This morning we had 13.”

The governor recently allowed places of worship to reopen across the state, but they’re only allowed to operate at 25% capacity.

San Felipe De Neri said they haven’t even come close to hitting that capacity yet and that they will continue to live stream their service on their website for people who aren’t comfortable attending in person.


