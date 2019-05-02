Albuquerque's only diagonal crosswalk dedicated to woman who inspired it
May 02, 2019 07:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The diagonal crosswalk at Marquette and 4th has been dedicated to a Theresa Lucero, woman who spent more than 20 years coming up with ways to make Albuquerque an easier place to live.
"Today's my mom's birthday and she's not here to see this but I think she'd be really proud of it," said Theresa's son, Jose.
Theresa loved dancing, her family and her community.
"She walked this intersection daily almost and it was a dangerous intersection to cross sometimes," Jose said. "She was actually the one who proposed this crosswalk in the late 70s. It's the only diagonal crosswalk in the city."
Theresa worked to make sure crossings were accessible – that sidewalks were up to code and that there were ramps for people with disabilities. She retired from the city in 2000 and still managed to take time to care for others.
"She looked out for her brothers and sisters her whole life. At the end, she looked out for her mom and dad," Jose said. "It was difficult because she never wanted anybody's help she always thought she could do it all."
He's happy that the crosswalk was dedicated to her so that everyone can remember her.
Updated: May 02, 2019 07:42 PM
Created: May 02, 2019 05:11 PM
