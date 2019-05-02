Albuquerque's only diagonal crosswalk dedicated to woman who inspired it

"She walked this intersection daily almost and it was a dangerous intersection to cross sometimes," Jose said. "She was actually the one who proposed this crosswalk in the late 70s. It's the only diagonal crosswalk in the city."

Theresa worked to make sure crossings were accessible – that sidewalks were up to code and that there were ramps for people with disabilities. She retired from the city in 2000 and still managed to take time to care for others.

"She looked out for her brothers and sisters her whole life. At the end, she looked out for her mom and dad," Jose said. "It was difficult because she never wanted anybody's help she always thought she could do it all."

He's happy that the crosswalk was dedicated to her so that everyone can remember her.