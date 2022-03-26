Albuqueruqe man seeks rightful owner of box filled with memorabilia

But when Cupit found a green plastic tote in the middle of the road, something inside caught his eye.

“When I came up, I grabbed it like this and the lid came off,” Cupit explained. “Some of the items in there especially the Muhammad Ali statue, it’s probably worth something, I doubt someone would just throw money away.”

The box was full of other items that Cupit believes, belong to a collector.

“If I can get it back to the rightful owner, that is what we are trying to do,” Cupit said.

Now we won’t tell you everything that was in the box on purpose, Cupit wants the owner to be able to prove this box belongs to them.

“If someone can get a hold of my wife’s Facebook or through messenger and let us know the rest of the content of the box then they can come pick it up ill meet them I’ll get it back to them,”

Would it have been easier to leave the box on the side of the road? Sure, but for Cupit, he knows sometimes things mean more than they are worth.

“I’m sure some of it has a high monetary value but some of it might just have an emotional connection to it because I have an emotional connection to some worthless stuff that I have and I love it, if I ever lost it I would be pretty distraught.”