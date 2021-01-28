Alcohol delivery bill passes first Senate committee

Chris Ramirez
Updated: January 28, 2021 06:18 PM
Created: January 28, 2021 05:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Beer and liquor deliveries are now one step closer to coming to your front door after a Senate committee voted to pass an idea would change the state’s liquor laws. Senate Bill 6 passed its first committee on an 8 to 2 vote Thursday.
The bill would create a new type of liquor license that restaurants could apply for. With that license, they’d be able to send beer, wine or liquor to customers. However, there are safeguards in place.
For one, delivery drivers must verify that the person receiving the alcohol is the person who ordered it, and that they’re at least 21 years old. People may also not be able to receive their delivery if they already appear to be intoxicated.
During the meeting, people expressed why they were either for or against the bill. The opposition said they fear businesses that already have a liquor license will lose value in that license.
“License holders are going to be impacted in the future in a negative way,” said Mike Cheney, a Ruidoso business owner. “Values are going down and those who paid $50,000 will have to play on the same field—and as the director stated—they will move into the rural market to compete against me, so it doesn't feel equitable.”
However, Sen. Wirth (D-District 25) said this bill could aid pandemic-stricken restaurants.
“I think of all the industries that have been hit the hardest, it's our restaurants, it's our bars, it's our hospitality,” said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-District 25). “This is an effort to give them new tools to actually expand the hospitality market with new licenses, and we believe and feel very strongly that these changes are an important step in that direction.”
The bill will head to the Senate Judiciary Committee next. A companion House bill has also been proposed. The two bills will likely be combined by the end of the session.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company