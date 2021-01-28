Alcohol delivery bill passes first Senate committee

“License holders are going to be impacted in the future in a negative way,” said Mike Cheney, a Ruidoso business owner. “Values are going down and those who paid $50,000 will have to play on the same field—and as the director stated—they will move into the rural market to compete against me, so it doesn't feel equitable.”

However, Sen. Wirth (D-District 25) said this bill could aid pandemic-stricken restaurants.

“I think of all the industries that have been hit the hardest, it's our restaurants, it's our bars, it's our hospitality,” said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-District 25). “This is an effort to give them new tools to actually expand the hospitality market with new licenses, and we believe and feel very strongly that these changes are an important step in that direction.”

The bill will head to the Senate Judiciary Committee next. A companion House bill has also been proposed. The two bills will likely be combined by the end of the session.