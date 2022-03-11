Alec Baldwin claims 'no responsibility' in fatal 'Rust' shooting

Baldwin has spoken several times about the fatal shooting, but this is the first time he's ever denied any responsibility.

Baldwin is now demanding arbitration with film producers to hold him harmless for the fatal shooting, pointing to a clause in his contract that he claims clears him of any responsibility for any losses, liabilities, or claims connected to the "Rust" production.

“Baldwin is an actor,” the filing states. “He didn't announce that the gun was 'cold' when it really contained a live round."

Halyna Hutchins' husband Matt Hutchins recently told the Today Show's Hoda Kotb, he is disappointed with how Baldwin has reacted to the shooting.

“We're pursuing justice every way we can in the sense of going through this process together,” Matt Hutchins said.

Hutchins has since filed a lawsuit identifying Baldwin as a defendant.

In Baldwin's court filing, KOB 4 also learned he considered finishing "Rust" and sharing some of the profits with the Hutchins family.

