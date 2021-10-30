Alec Baldwin speaks out publicly for first time since 'Rust' shooting

"I am not allowed to make any comments because it's an ongoing investigation. I have been ordered by the sheriff's department in Santa Fe, I can not answer any questions about the investigation. I can't. It's an active investigation in terms of a woman dying,” said Baldwin. “She was my friend. She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well oiled crew shooting a film and then this horrible event happened. Now I've been told multiple times don't make any comments about the ongoing investigation and I can't, I can't."

Baldwin also talked about possible changes in the film industry, and what he'd like to see done in the future for safety with firearms.