Woman sentenced in brutal murder of mother-in-law

Bickett pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. She also pleaded to two counts of tampering with evidence.

Two other people were charged in connection to the murder, including Bickett's son Drake, who is expected to be sentenced next month. Annie Rael, Bickett's roommate at the time, received a sentence of 12 years in a plea deal.

Police say the three were renting Gandert's home on Albuquerque's West Side. They say she was murdered just three days after legally evicting the trio from the home because they had stopped paying rent.