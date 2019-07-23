Woman sentenced in brutal murder of mother-in-law
Marian Camacho
July 23, 2019 12:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque woman has been sentenced in the brutal murder of her mother-in-law.
According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office, Alissa Bickett was sentenced to 30 years for her role in the Jan. 2018 murder of 65-year-old Marilyn Gandert.
Deputies discovered Gandert's badly burned body on a secluded road in Sandoval County. An autopsy showed she had been beaten and stabbed.
Bickett pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. She also pleaded to two counts of tampering with evidence.
Two other people were charged in connection to the murder, including Bickett's son Drake, who is expected to be sentenced next month. Annie Rael, Bickett's roommate at the time, received a sentence of 12 years in a plea deal.
Police say the three were renting Gandert's home on Albuquerque's West Side. They say she was murdered just three days after legally evicting the trio from the home because they had stopped paying rent.
