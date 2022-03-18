All-ages bounce house attraction coming to Balloon Fiesta Park this weekend | KOB 4

All-ages bounce house attraction coming to Balloon Fiesta Park this weekend

Joy Wang
Created: March 18, 2022 08:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Some of the world's largest bounce houses are coming to our corner of the world this weekend.

Big Bounce America will be at Balloon Fiesta Park will feature four different bounce houses, March 18-20: The World's Biggest Bounce House, The Giant, Air Space and Sport Slam.

The company says The World's Biggest Bounce House covers an area of 13,000 square feet and towers over 32 feet from top to bottom and The Giant is over 900 feet long with 50 different obstacles.

Tickets are available online for four different sessions – Toddler, Junior, Bigger Kids and Adults Only – aimed at providing fun for all ages. 

Joy Wang went out to Balloon Fiesta Park ahead of its opening Friday to check out the attraction.

Click the video above to view Joy's interview with Big Bounce America's Dex and her trek to Balloon Fiesta Park. 


