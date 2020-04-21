All La Vida Llena residents and staff to get tested again for COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All residents and staff at La Vida Llena will be getting re-tested for COVID-19, starting Tuesday. Testing stations are already being set up at the facility.
Also starting Tuesday — all entrance doors to the main campus will be locked. Entry to the building will be through the main entrance only, with one entrance to Alta Vista and one entrance to Nueva Vista.
13 residents at La Vida Llena have died due to COVID-19.
The retirement community said they will be releasing more details about the new Department of Health instructions later today. To read their most recent notice regarding COVID-19, click here.
