All La Vida Llena residents and staff to get tested again for COVID-19 | KOB 4
Advertisement

All La Vida Llena residents and staff to get tested again for COVID-19

All La Vida Llena residents and staff to get tested again for COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 21, 2020 12:34 PM
Created: April 21, 2020 11:50 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All residents and staff at La Vida Llena will be getting re-tested for COVID-19, starting Tuesday. Testing stations are already being set up at the facility. 

Also starting Tuesday — all entrance doors to the main campus will be locked. Entry to the building will be through the main entrance only, with one entrance to Alta Vista and one entrance to Nueva Vista. 

Advertisement

13 residents at La Vida Llena have died due to COVID-19. 

The retirement community said they will be releasing more details about the new Department of Health instructions later today. To read their most recent notice regarding COVID-19, click here.

MORE:


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Navajo woman pleas for people to follow stay-at-home order after brother dies from COVID-19
Navajo woman pleas for people to follow stay-at-home order after brother dies from COVID-19
1 new COVID-19 death confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 1,321
1 new COVID-19 death confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 1,321
BCSO: Fugitive arrested in connection to 38 violent home invasion robberies
BCSO: Fugitive arrested in connection to 38 violent home invasion robberies
New Mexico prohibits surprise billing for COVID-19 care received out-of-network
New Mexico prohibits surprise billing for COVID-19 care received out-of-network
Police search for suspect after attempted carjacking near Lovelace Westside Hospital
Police search for suspect after attempted carjacking near Lovelace Westside Hospital
Advertisement


All La Vida Llena residents and staff to get tested again for COVID-19
All La Vida Llena residents and staff to get tested again for COVID-19
New Mexico prohibits surprise billing for COVID-19 care received out-of-network
New Mexico prohibits surprise billing for COVID-19 care received out-of-network
1 new COVID-19 death confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 1,321
1 new COVID-19 death confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 1,321
Albuquerque health coach shares tips to help you sleep amid COVID-19 stress
Albuquerque health coach shares tips to help you sleep amid COVID-19 stress
BCSO: Fugitive arrested in connection to 38 violent home invasion robberies
BCSO: Fugitive arrested in connection to 38 violent home invasion robberies