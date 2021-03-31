All New Mexicans 16+ will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine April 5 | KOB 4

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 31, 2021 09:31 AM
Created: March 31, 2021 09:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health will begin Phase 2 of vaccine distribution starting Monday, April 5. All New Mexicans 16 years and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. 

“President Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for vaccine by May 1. New Mexico will meet that mark nearly a month early,” NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said.

The state health department will continue to prioritize vaccine invitations for Phase 1A, New Mexicans 75 years and older, and New Mexicans 60 years and older with a chronic condition.

For more information, click here.


