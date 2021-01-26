All NM long-term care facilities have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

“It’s important to remember that you are not fully protected until you have had both doses of the COVID vaccine,” Department of Health Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins said. “We are very eager to see this vulnerable population fully vaccinated and better protected from COVID-19.”

In total, more than 12,000 staff and residents were given their first dose through a partnership with the Federal Pharmacy Program.

“We are excited to see New Mexico vaccinating faster than nearly all other states – and that is largely due to the aggressive timelines and extraordinary collaboration that we’ve implemented," ALTSD Cabinet Secretary Katrin Hotrum-Lopez said. "We are relieved to have the first round administered within LTCs."

Hotrum-Lopez said the department is now working on getting vaccine clinics set up for seniors 75 and older, and encouraging seniors to register on the state's vaccine website.