All NM long-term care facilities have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

KOB Web Staff
Created: January 26, 2021 10:15 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All 309 nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in New Mexico have had a vaccine clinic for their staff and residents, according to the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD).
Officials said the first dose of the Moderna vaccine has been provided to all facilities since distribution began on Dec. 28.
“In less than a month, New Mexico has reached every long-term care facility in the state,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “That’s something to celebrate. We know New Mexicans all want a faster process, all want more vaccines distributed faster and in more places. And we will get more product from the federal government, and we will get that done. But as we move forward in this unprecedented effort I am proud of New Mexico’s ability to rapidly get shots into arms, and we will continue to lead the southwest in per-capita vaccination rates, according to the CDC.”
Two additional clinics will be coordinated at each facility — one to provide first doses to any residents or staff who missed the first clinic, and another to provide the second doses to those who are eligible.
“It’s important to remember that you are not fully protected until you have had both doses of the COVID vaccine,” Department of Health Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins said. “We are very eager to see this vulnerable population fully vaccinated and better protected from COVID-19.”
In total, more than 12,000 staff and residents were given their first dose through a partnership with the Federal Pharmacy Program.
“We are excited to see New Mexico vaccinating faster than nearly all other states – and that is largely due to the aggressive timelines and extraordinary collaboration that we’ve implemented," ALTSD Cabinet Secretary Katrin Hotrum-Lopez said. "We are relieved to have the first round administered within LTCs."
Hotrum-Lopez said the department is now working on getting vaccine clinics set up for seniors 75 and older, and encouraging seniors to register on the state's vaccine website.
