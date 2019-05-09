Alleged child predator found, arrested
May 09, 2019 01:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A wanted child predator who was on the run has been located and taken into custody.
Benny Valenzuela was found by U.S. Marshals and arrested Thursday.
He had been on the run since last week when Judge Cindy Mercer allowed him to be furloughed in order to see his newborn granddaughter in Albuquerque. He was ordered to return to Valencia County, but never did.
Valenzuela was awaiting sentencing this month after pleading no contest to multiple counts of sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.
