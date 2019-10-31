Alleged serial rapist arrested and charged by State Police | KOB 4
Alleged serial rapist arrested and charged by State Police

Joy Wang
Created: October 31, 2019 10:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police investigators think more victims suffered at the hands of an alleged serial rapist who was arrested earlier this month.

Jerry Espinoza, 67, was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13 and a child between the ages of 13 and 18.

“This is a traumatic experience that has occurred to the victims,” said NMSP Officer Dusty Francisco.

According to court documents, one victim said the abuse started when she was nine and did not end until she turned fifteen when she was removed from the home and put into a foster home. The documents also stated that the “sexual penetration occurred too many times” that the victim could not even say how many times it occurred.

“Throughout the course of the investigation, State Police agents also learned that one of the victims became pregnant by Mr. Espinoza,” Officer Francisco said.

The victim told investigators the abuse started when she was 14 and that “the sexual abuse occurred too many times that she became numb to the experience,” the documents read. She found out she was pregnant when she was 15 years old.

“State Police agents conducted further investigation and collected DNA from the victim and the suspect and through forensic DNA. It was confirmed that Mr. Espinoza was the father,” Officer Francisco said.

After Espinoza’s arrest, another victim came forward accusing Espinoza of assault back in 1975.

Court documents state the third victim told investigator the sexual abuse started when she was 11 and Espinoza was 23. The victim also said she began to resort to self-harm to cope with what happened.

Officer Francisco said he believes there might be more victims.

“If there are any alleged victims or further victims from Mr. Espinoza to please call our State Police and contact us,” he said.

Espinoza is currently behinds bars on no bond hold.


