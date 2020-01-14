Allegiant adds Albuquerque-Orlando flight

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Allegiant announced Tuesday a nonstop flight between Orlando Sanford International Airport and the Albuquerque International Sunport.
The flights will begin June 4.
“We’re thrilled to be offering new service to a highly sought-after Allegiant destination,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue.
The flight will operate twice a week.
To celebrate the new route, Allegiant is offering one-way fares for as low as $66.
