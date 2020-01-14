Allegiant adds Albuquerque-Orlando flight | KOB 4
Allegiant adds Albuquerque-Orlando flight

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 14, 2020 12:48 PM
Created: January 14, 2020 12:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Allegiant announced Tuesday a nonstop flight between Orlando Sanford International Airport and the Albuquerque International Sunport. 

The flights will begin June 4. 

“We’re thrilled to be offering new service to a highly sought-after Allegiant destination,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue.

The flight will operate twice a week. 

To celebrate the new route, Allegiant is offering one-way fares for as low as $66. 


