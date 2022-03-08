Almanza asks to be released ahead of trial | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Almanza asks to be released ahead of trial

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 08, 2022 10:15 PM
Created: March 08, 2022 07:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sergio Almanza had previously decided he would stay in jail before trial, but have since gotten a new attorney.

On Friday, that attorney filed a motion to reconsider pretrial detention. The motion said that he wishes to be part of his children's lives.

There is currently no court date scheduled.

Almanza is the man accused of killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya in a hit-and-run crash outside the River of Lights in December.

MORE:


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Woman shot, killed at Rio Rancho home
Woman shot, killed at Rio Rancho home
Almanza asks to be released ahead of trial
Almanza asks to be released ahead of trial
APD: Suspect in massage spa homicide killed in multi-agency shooting
APD: Suspect in massage spa homicide killed in multi-agency shooting
Truck crashes into Española school bus with 20 students on board
Truck crashes into Española school bus with 20 students on board
Albuquerque City Council repeals plastic bag ban, defers vaccine mandate action
Albuquerque City Council repeals plastic bag ban, defers vaccine mandate action