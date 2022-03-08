Almanza asks to be released ahead of trial

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sergio Almanza had previously decided he would stay in jail before trial, but have since gotten a new attorney.
On Friday, that attorney filed a motion to reconsider pretrial detention. The motion said that he wishes to be part of his children's lives.
There is currently no court date scheduled.
Almanza is the man accused of killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya in a hit-and-run crash outside the River of Lights in December.
