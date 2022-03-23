Almanza to remain behind bars until trial

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 23, 2022 05:59 PM
Created: March 23, 2022 03:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sergio Almanza appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. He is accused of killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya in a hit-and-run crash outside the River of Lights in December.
Almanza faced Judge Stan Whitaker with a new attorney, who filed a motion March 4 to reconsider pretrial detention – stating he wishes to be part of his children's lives. Almanza's previous counsel waived that opportunity during his initial hearing.
In a court document, his new attorney argues Almanza has immense family support and would agree to conditions of release, like being asked not to drive. It also states that although Almanza initially fled to Mexico – he did choose to come back and face justice.
In a statement, Almanza's attorney Adam Oakey said, in part, "This community has been devastated but the legal question at hand is whether our client is a danger to the community, and we feel he is not for many reasons..."
However, prosecutors said that legal question has been asked and answered by Almanza himself – and his lack of argument during that initial hearing.
Oakey said that since the first hearing, there's been another change – Almanza would be willing to go to a sober house. But prosecutors argued that is not enough to overturn what has already been decided.
"Nothing has changed here, he could have looked at a sober house and a job at the last hearing," said Greer Rose, prosecutor. "Looking at when it's appropriate to set aside a stipulation, a stipulation shouldn't be disturbed unless the defendant can show a mistake of fact."
Judge Whitaker agreed and denied the motion to reconsider pretrial release. Almanza will remain behind bars until trial.
"I don't think it's material enough to change the outcome of the prior decision," Whitaker said.
MORE:
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company