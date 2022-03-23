Almanza to remain behind bars until trial

However, prosecutors said that legal question has been asked and answered by Almanza himself – and his lack of argument during that initial hearing.

Oakey said that since the first hearing, there's been another change – Almanza would be willing to go to a sober house. But prosecutors argued that is not enough to overturn what has already been decided.

"Nothing has changed here, he could have looked at a sober house and a job at the last hearing," said Greer Rose, prosecutor. "Looking at when it's appropriate to set aside a stipulation, a stipulation shouldn't be disturbed unless the defendant can show a mistake of fact."

Judge Whitaker agreed and denied the motion to reconsider pretrial release. Almanza will remain behind bars until trial.

"I don't think it's material enough to change the outcome of the prior decision," Whitaker said.

