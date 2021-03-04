Amazon building sortation center on the West Side | KOB 4
Amazon building sortation center on the West Side

Megan Abundis
Updated: March 04, 2021 10:27 PM
Created: March 04, 2021 03:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Amazon is expanding its footprint in Bernalillo County.

In addition to its delivery center, Amazon is building a 270-thousand square foot sortation center off I-40 and Atrisco Vista. 

County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley said the sortation center will bring 1,000 new jobs to the area.

"The minimum is $15 an hour," she said, referring to what workers will earn.

The sortation center is scheduled t reopen in 2021. 


