Amazon fulfillment center coming to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County officials said construction has started on a new 450,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center near I-40 and Atrisco Vista. Officials made the announcement Tuesday.

“This important initiative represents further investment in Bernalillo County’s employment zone at I-40 and Atrisco Vista,” said Bernalillo County Commission Chair Lonnie Talbert in a press release. “As a result of this strategic investment by Bernalillo County, we know Amazon will be the first of many major employers to join this thriving region, and we could not be more excited or honored to welcome them.”