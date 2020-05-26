Amazon fulfillment center coming to Albuquerque

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County officials said construction has started on a new 450,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center near I-40 and Atrisco Vista. Officials made the announcement Tuesday.
“This important initiative represents further investment in Bernalillo County’s employment zone at I-40 and Atrisco Vista,” said Bernalillo County Commission Chair Lonnie Talbert in a press release. “As a result of this strategic investment by Bernalillo County, we know Amazon will be the first of many major employers to join this thriving region, and we could not be more excited or honored to welcome them.”
The facility is scheduled to open late 2021.
City officials said they will also be investing $6.5 million in public infrastructure improvement projects in the Upper Petroglyphs Industrial Park.
Those improvements include street improvements, curb and gutter installation, lighting and paving.
Other large employers in the area include Tempur-Pedic, FedEx and Shamrock Farms.
