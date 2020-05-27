Amazon fulfillment center expected to bring 1,000 jobs to New Mexico

“When you think of a thousand jobs, right? How often do you get to say were bringing 1,000 jobs,” said Talbert.

In order to make it happen, Bernalillo County is investigating more than $6 million in the 1,200 acre business park. The investment will go toward infrastructure like roads, gutters and utility access.

“I think the narrative needs to be this is the place Amazon wants to be, this is the place we need them to be, and so the partnership made a lot of sense,” Talbert said.

Infrastructure work is expected to wrap up by March 2021 and the center is planned to open in late 2021.