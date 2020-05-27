Amazon fulfillment center expected to bring 1,000 jobs to New Mexico

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Commission announced Tuesday that Amazon is building a fulfillment center to Albuquerque’s Upper Petroglyphs Industrial Park.
“In spite of the current situation happening around the country and the world, Amazon said let’s get business going, let’s make things happen and it’s happening in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County,” said Commissioner Lonnie Talbert (District 4).
Amazon officials said employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to ship small items to customers in a new 460,000-square-foot warehouse.
An Amazon spokesperson said, “the site is anticipated to launch late 2021, and will create 1,000 new, full-time jobs with Amazon’s minimum $15 per house wage, comprehensive benefits, starting on day one of employment.”
“When you think of a thousand jobs, right? How often do you get to say were bringing 1,000 jobs,” said Talbert.
In order to make it happen, Bernalillo County is investigating more than $6 million in the 1,200 acre business park. The investment will go toward infrastructure like roads, gutters and utility access.
“I think the narrative needs to be this is the place Amazon wants to be, this is the place we need them to be, and so the partnership made a lot of sense,” Talbert said.
Infrastructure work is expected to wrap up by March 2021 and the center is planned to open in late 2021.
