Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old boy found safe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has confirmed to KOB 4 that 2-year-old Johnny Arias was found safe in southwest Albuquerque.
The Amber Alert was issued around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Officers found Johnny with his biological father, Jose Rito Arias, less than a mile from where he went missing. Police say they found the suspect's car near Cabernet and Tintara.
Jose was taken into custody without incident. Court records show that he has a criminal history that includes manslaughter, aggravated battery and child abuse.
