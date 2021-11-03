Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Albuquerque boy | KOB 4
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Albuquerque boy

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 03, 2021 07:37 PM
Created: November 03, 2021 07:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for 1-year-old Christopher Chavez. 

Police said Christopher was abducted from 4515 Sherwood Street NE, in Albuquerque sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 and 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 by his non-custodial mother Lia E. Chavez.

Authorities said their clothing descriptions, method of travel and destination are unknown. 

Anyone with information is asked to call APD or dial 911.

