Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old twins, suspect made comments about driving to New Mexico

Photo: Phoenix Police Department
KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old twins who were reportedly abducted in Phoenix, Arizona Saturday night.
Police said Havanna and Joseph Shackleford were last seen at a CVS located at 1625 N 44th Street in Phoenix. Havanna was wearing a multi-colored shirt with unicorns and gray pants. Joseph was wearing a white t-shirt with a yellow fish and blue pants.
According to authorities, they were inside a white 2003 Nissan Pathfinder. The car was was stolen by Eddie Jones, their uncle, who was allegedly under the influence.
Jones was reportedly wearing a gray t-shirt and black pants at the time of the abduction.
Police said Jones made comments about driving to New Mexico.
