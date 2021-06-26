Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old twins, suspect made comments about driving to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old twins who were reportedly abducted in Phoenix, Arizona Saturday night.

Police said Havanna and Joseph Shackleford were last seen at a CVS located at 1625 N 44th Street in Phoenix. Havanna was wearing a multi-colored shirt with unicorns and gray pants. Joseph was wearing a white t-shirt with a yellow fish and blue pants.