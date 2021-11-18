Amber Alert canceled after 10-year-old Albuquerque boy found safe in Texas | KOB 4
Amber Alert canceled after 10-year-old Albuquerque boy found safe in Texas

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 18, 2021 06:20 PM
Created: November 18, 2021 02:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Amber Alert was issued for 10-year-old Nicolai Kuznetsov Thursday afternoon. State police said Nicolai hasn't been seen since Nov. 5, 2021 and was believed to be in danger.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, authorities confirmed Nicolai was found safe in Potter County, Texas.

State police believed Nicolai was with his mother, Jacqueline Haymon.

On Nov. 18, a district court judge in Albuquerque reportedly issued an emergency custody order, which granted the biological father of Nicolai custody due to the grave concern of the well-being and safety of the child.

State police said Haymon was taken into custody by the Potter County Sheriff's Office. Information is limited at this time.


