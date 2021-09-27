Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl taken by father

BELEN, N.M. — An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Italy Hernandez. According to the Belen Police Department, Italy was taken by her father, Francisco Hernandez, who is wanted for a stabbing that occurred Monday morning.

Police said Italy was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 at 7 Brown Drive in Belen. She was last seen wearing a red and blue onesie.