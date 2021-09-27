Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl taken by father

KOB Web Staff
BELEN, N.M. — An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Italy Hernandez. According to the Belen Police Department, Italy was taken by her father, Francisco Hernandez, who is wanted for a stabbing that occurred Monday morning.
Police said Italy was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 at 7 Brown Drive in Belen. She was last seen wearing a red and blue onesie.
Belen police said the father is believed to be driving a 2010 white Chevrolet passenger car with an unknown New Mexico license plate number. Authorities did not have any information about their destination or direction of travel.
Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Amber Alert is asked to call the Belen Police Department at (505) 966-2680 or dial 911.
