Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old boy, believed to be with biological mother | KOB 4
Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old boy, believed to be with biological mother

Elicio Platero, Amy Platero Elicio Platero, Amy Platero |  Photo: NMSP

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 16, 2020 09:45 AM
Created: November 16, 2020 09:28 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to find 3-month-old Elicio Platero. 

Authorities said Elicio was last seen at 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 at 3 Brice Road in Meadow Lake, a small community just east of Los Lunas. Elicio was wearing a white onesie.

Elicio is believed to be in the company of his biological mother, 33-year-old Amy Platero. They are believed to be in a blue 2000 Nissan Xterra with New Mexico turquoise centennial license plate number KRK-206.

Authorities said it is unknown what their destination or direction of travel is. 

Information is limited at this time. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office at (505) 866-2400 or dial 911.


