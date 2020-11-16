Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old boy, believed to be with biological mother

Photo: NMSP|
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 16, 2020 09:45 AM
Created: November 16, 2020 09:28 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to find 3-month-old Elicio Platero.
Authorities said Elicio was last seen at 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 at 3 Brice Road in Meadow Lake, a small community just east of Los Lunas. Elicio was wearing a white onesie.
Elicio is believed to be in the company of his biological mother, 33-year-old Amy Platero. They are believed to be in a blue 2000 Nissan Xterra with New Mexico turquoise centennial license plate number KRK-206.
Authorities said it is unknown what their destination or direction of travel is.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office at (505) 866-2400 or dial 911.
