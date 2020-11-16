Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old boy, believed to be with biological mother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help to find 3-month-old Elicio Platero.

Authorities said Elicio was last seen at 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 at 3 Brice Road in Meadow Lake, a small community just east of Los Lunas. Elicio was wearing a white onesie.