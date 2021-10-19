Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old reportedly taken from day care by mother | KOB 4

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 19, 2021 03:10 PM
Created: October 19, 2021 03:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Izrael Martinez.

New Mexico State Police said he was reportedly taken from the Dinosaurs Home Daycare in Chaparral, New Mexico by his non-custodial mother, Renee Garcia.

According to authorities, they are believed to be driving a white four-door work truck with a red and black company lettering on the side. It has an unknown black and yellow license plate.

State Police said their destination is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Otero County Sheriff's Office at (575) 437-2210 or dial 911.


