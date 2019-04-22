Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy
Marian Camacho
April 22, 2019 05:51 AM
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy last seen in Belen.
New Mexico State Police and the Valencia County Sheriff's Office issued the alert around 4 a.m. Monday.
Authorities say Freddie Drake is believed to be with 35-year-old Arlene Drake. The two are believed to be in a 2004 silver Ford Mustang with a black chile license plate with the number AKMF23.
Their last known location was on Highway 37 and Jemez Road in Belen.
Freddie is described as 4 feet tall, 37 pounds, with short blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
Arlene Drake is described as a Caucasian female, 5 feet tall, 102 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at 505-866-2400.
AMBER ALERT- VALENCIA COUNTY, NM –Freddie Drake https://t.co/nTyjRPLzdj pic.twitter.com/q9z3kkFpYI— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) April 22, 2019
