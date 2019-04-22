Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy

Their last known location was on Highway 37 and Jemez Road in Belen.

Freddie is described as 4 feet tall, 37 pounds, with short blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Arlene Drake is described as a Caucasian female, 5 feet tall, 102 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at 505-866-2400.