Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Albuquerque boy

Pierce Klas
Updated: February 24, 2020 12:53 AM
Created: February 24, 2020 12:01 AM
ALBUQUERQUE — The Albuquerque Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy late Sunday night.
The boy, Johnny Arias, was last seen at about 7:20 p.m. at 9827 Sun Chaser Trail in southwest Albuquerque.
According to a news release from the New Mexico State Police, the boy was taken by his biological father, Jose Rito Arias.
Albuquerque police believe the boy and his father are in a 2011 black KIA Sorento with a New Mexico turquoise plate number of MLC-370.
They say the boy is believed to be in danger if not located.
