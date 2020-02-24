Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Albuquerque boy | KOB 4
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Albuquerque boy

Pierce Klas
Updated: February 24, 2020 12:53 AM
Created: February 24, 2020 12:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE — The Albuquerque Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy late Sunday night. 

The boy, Johnny Arias, was last seen at about 7:20 p.m. at 9827 Sun Chaser Trail in southwest Albuquerque.

According to a news release from the New Mexico State Police, the boy was taken by his biological father, Jose Rito Arias.

Albuquerque police believe the boy and his father are in a 2011 black KIA Sorento with a New Mexico turquoise plate number of MLC-370.

They say the boy is believed to be in danger if not located.


