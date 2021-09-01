AMC-produced series based on Hillerman novels to be set on Navajo Nation, in Santa Fe | KOB 4

AMC-produced series based on Hillerman novels to be set on Navajo Nation, in Santa Fe

AMC-produced series based on Hillerman novels to be set on Navajo Nation, in Santa Fe

AP, Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 01, 2021 08:44 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.  — Production of a six-episode television series based on crime novels by the late author Tony Hillerman is underway in New Mexico.

The NM State Film Office said Tuesday that “Dark Winds," a psychological thriller set in the Four Corners region, centers on two Navajo Nation police officers trying to solve a double murder. "Dark Winds" is a production of AMC Networks.

Hillerman’s acclaimed books, featuring officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, were characterized by vivid descriptions of Navajo rituals and of the vast reservation.

The series will be shot through November on the Navajo Nation, in Santa Fe and at other locations.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Father says school bus dropped daughter two miles from home
Father says school bus dropped daughter two miles from home
4-H parents join class action lawsuit against Gov. Lujan Grisham, NMDOH
4-H parents join class action lawsuit against Gov. Lujan Grisham, NMDOH
APS fires former Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton
APS fires former Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton
Schools rethink COVID response
Schools rethink COVID response
APD sobriety checkpoint nabs nearly a dozen DUI arrests
APD sobriety checkpoint nabs nearly a dozen DUI arrests