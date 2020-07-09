Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks | KOB 4
Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks

Joshua Panas
Updated: July 09, 2020 05:05 PM
Created: July 09, 2020 04:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Amid a rise in COID-19 cases in New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced changes to the Public Health Order on Thursday.

Advertisement

Indoor seating at restaurants and breweries will be restricted

  • Restaurants and breweries may continue to operate patio or outdoor seating at 50% of maximum occupancy
  • Restaurants may continue to provide carry-out and delivery service
  • Breweries may continue to provide curbside pick-up services

State Parks are not open to out-of-state residents

  • Visitors must demonstrate proof of residency
  • Camping at state parks remains prohibited
  • Visitors must practice social distancing

The amendments to the public health order take effect Monday, July 13.

The governor said reopening school and resuming fall sports depends on the state containing the virus.

Gov. Lujan Grisham believes that the state can contain the virus by working together. She said people need to wear a face covering, avoid groups and stay home as much as possible.  

