Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks

Visitors must demonstrate proof of residency

Camping at state parks remains prohibited

Visitors must practice social distancing

The amendments to the public health order take effect Monday, July 13.

The governor said reopening school and resuming fall sports depends on the state containing the virus.

Gov. Lujan Grisham believes that the state can contain the virus by working together. She said people need to wear a face covering, avoid groups and stay home as much as possible.

