Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks

Updated: July 09, 2020 05:05 PM
Created: July 09, 2020 04:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Amid a rise in COID-19 cases in New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced changes to the Public Health Order on Thursday.
Indoor seating at restaurants and breweries will be restricted
State Parks are not open to out-of-state residents
The amendments to the public health order take effect Monday, July 13.
The governor said reopening school and resuming fall sports depends on the state containing the virus.
Gov. Lujan Grisham believes that the state can contain the virus by working together. She said people need to wear a face covering, avoid groups and stay home as much as possible.
