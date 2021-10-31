American Airlines cancels 1,500 flights due to staffing problems

Spencer Schact
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - It's also been a scary weekend at the airport, after American Airlines canceled more than 1,500 flights across the country, including some in New Mexico.
KOB 4’s Spencer Schacht even had one of his flights canceled Saturday.
On Saturday, American Airlines canceled over 500 flights. On Sunday, the flight tracking site Flight Aware reported another 900 more cancellations for Halloween. An American Airlines spokesperson told NBC News the cancellations are due to staffing problems and bad weather at its busiest hub, Dallas.
At the Sunport more arrivals were canceled than departures. It’s making travel difficult for those trying to leave Albuquerque
“I was supposed to have a flight today at 7 but now it's delayed all the way to 1 p.m. If they are going to cancel, I feel like they should do it the day before when you already have plans, it really pushed things back,” said Tatiana Mckissack.
With all these cancellations-- American Airlines said it’s going to take time to get their flight crews back to their normal flight sequences, but its should be back to normal in November.
Looking ahead, American Airlines has already canceled 100 of their Monday flights and people could see more tomorrow.
